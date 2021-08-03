Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

