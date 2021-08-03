Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

