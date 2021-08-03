Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

