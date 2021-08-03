Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in July

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

