Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.
NYSE ARGO opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.
