Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ANET traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.18. 636,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,426. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.00.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

