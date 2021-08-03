Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $379.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.65.

Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $383.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

