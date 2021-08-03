Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.