Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Rating Increased to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.48.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.18 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

