Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,676.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

