Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) traded down 4.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.69 and last traded at $96.79. 8,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 487,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

Specifically, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,942 shares of company stock worth $3,314,105 in the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

