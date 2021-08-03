Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.69 and last traded at $73.65. 7,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,636,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,886,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 85,600 shares worth $4,645,600. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 212.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

