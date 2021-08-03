Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $15.29 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

