Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.80 ($20.94).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.