Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

