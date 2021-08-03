Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

ASTE opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

