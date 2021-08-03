AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after buying an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.