At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives $29.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

