Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.92. 438,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,527. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

