ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $314,885.71 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $314,885.71 and approximately $13.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00361291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

