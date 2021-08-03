ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.69.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.37.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

