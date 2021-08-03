Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ATCX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $414.23 million, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

