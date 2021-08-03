Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Truist from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

TEAM opened at $322.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.91. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

