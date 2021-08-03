Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. Audacy has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

