Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

