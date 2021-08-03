Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 2,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.