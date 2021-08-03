Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.