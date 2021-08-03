Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $211.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

