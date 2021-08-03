Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 327,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 million, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.