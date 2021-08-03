Avalara (AVLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Avalara to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVLR stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.45 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

