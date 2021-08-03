Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avalara were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,408 shares of company stock worth $15,880,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

