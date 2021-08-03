Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of AVNS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 19,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.