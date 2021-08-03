Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.84

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 30320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

