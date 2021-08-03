Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.60 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

