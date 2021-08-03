Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Avantor stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

