Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder Sells 865 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AXTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. 2,129,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,815. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

