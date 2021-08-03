Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.