Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

