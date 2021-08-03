Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.