Ballantyne Strong (BTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,911 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.