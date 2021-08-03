Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

