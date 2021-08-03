BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 229,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

