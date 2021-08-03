Bank of America Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.48 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

