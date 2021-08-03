Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103,000 Stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CohBar were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CWBR opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CohBar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.74.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.