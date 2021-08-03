Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114,000 Stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of J. Alexander’s worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of J. Alexander’s stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.