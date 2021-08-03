Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $134,000 Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $526.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.