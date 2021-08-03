Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $91,000 in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

