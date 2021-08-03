Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,632 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

UAVS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.73. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

