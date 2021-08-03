Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 155.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

