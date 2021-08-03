Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 30,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31. Baozun has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Baozun by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

